Dave Navarro, Chris Chaney and Taylor Hawkins join forces for new band, NHC

The newly formed Jane's Addiction/Foo Fighters supergroup have marked the news with the release of two new singles, Feed The Cruel and Better Move On

(Image credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images / John Shearer/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)

Dave Navarro, Taylor Hawkins and Chris Chaney have announced they’ve united for a new band project called NHC, and have celebrated the surprise news with the release of two debut singles, Feed The Cruel and Better Movie On.

Electric guitar hero Navarro and bass guitar titan Chaney, currently bandmates in Jane’s Addiction, have brought Foo Fighters drummer Hawkins into the fold for their new project, the latter of whom labels Navarro as “the best lead guitarist in alternative rock”.

Hawkins and Chaney also have a musical history of their own, having both played in Alanis Morisette’s band in the mid-’90s. Chaney has also been a part of Hawkins’s solo project, Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders.

Said to be the result of “pure, unharnessed creativity”, NHC – Navarro, Hawkins, Chaney – has also been dubbed by Navarro as an “awakening of everything he loved about playing”, having felt his guitar chops plateauing in recent times.

Such inspiration and enthusiasm can certainly be heard in the band’s first two tracks. Feed The Cruel, the more high-octane offering of the pair, is a galloping alt-rock romp loaded with twang-y electrified lead lines and punchy riffs.

Better Move On, meanwhile, slows things down for a more ethereal listening experience, though doesn’t compromise on Navarro’s tastefully assembled decorative licks and melodic flourishes.

The trio are set to make their live debut later this year on October 2 at the Ohana Festival, tickets for which can be purchased from the festival's website.

To keep up to date with all the band's activities, head over to NHC's official website.

