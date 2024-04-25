“The Pink Floyd legend rolls back the years for a mighty comeback”: David Gilmour shares the lead single from his first solo album in 9 years – and it features one-and-a-half minutes of all-out soloing

By Matt Owen
published

Upcoming album Luck and Strange was made with the help of a new producer who tore up the Gilmour rulebook

David Gilmour
(Image credit: Anton Corbijn)

David Gilmour has shared The Piper’s Call, the lead single from his upcoming album, Luck and Strange, which is set to be the electric guitar hero's first solo record in nine years.

Luck and Strange was announced yesterday (April 24), with Gilmour revealing he had teamed up with Alt-J producer Charlie Andrew for an LP that promised to push him far outside his comfort zone.

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.