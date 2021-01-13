Dean pays homage to Dimebag Darrell with Dime Razorback Rust reissue

Dean Guitars has officially relaunched the Dime Razorback Rust, paying tribute to late Pantera guitar legend Dimebag Darrell.

The guitar, which was originally introduced as a limited US custom run, now joins other signature Dimebag guitars in Dean's Artist Series.

Finished with a unique rust-themed graphic design, the Dime Razorback Rust features a bevelled mahogany body, set three-piece mahogany neck and a 22-fret, 14"-radius rosewood fingerboard with razorblade inlay on the 12th fret.

Electronics consist of a pair of Seymour Duncan humbucking pickups – a Dimebucker SH13 in the bridge and a ’59 Model in the neck – controlled via two volume pots, a master tone knob and a three-way selector switch.

Other features include a Floyd Rose 1000 Series tremolo, a locking nut, black 18:1 Grover tuners, a locking nut and Dimebag Darrell’s signature Hi-Voltage DR strings. A Dean hardshell case is also included with every purchase.

The Dime Razorback Rust is available now for $1,349. For more information, head to Dean Guitars.