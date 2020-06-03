Dean’s new MD 24 Select Series promises high playability at low prices

Dean has bolstered its 2020 Select Series of electric guitars with the new MD 24 Select models.

The affordably priced guitars feature satin necks, easy-access heel joints and exclusive direct-mount Seymour Duncan pickups, as well as optional Floyd Rose tremolo systems.

Specs include custom basswood bodies with an arm cut and back belly cut, bolt-on three-piece maple necks with dual-action truss rods, ebony fingerboards with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid dot inlays, Grover tuners, black hardware and neck and headstock binding.

Pickups are a Seymour Duncan APH-1N Alnico II Pro at the neck and TB-5/SH-5 at the bridge, with custom zebra parchment finish and sand-blasted pole pieces. Controls are a single volume knob and a three-way toggle.

Image 1 of 2 MD 24 Select Flame Top Floyd Trans Cherry (Image credit: Dean Guitars) Image 2 of 2 MD 24 Select Classic White (Image credit: Dean Guitars)

The MD 24 comes in four iterations: the Select Floyd Classic White ($799) and MD 24 Select Flame Top Floyd Trans Cherry ($849) feature a Floyd Rose 1000 Series tremolo system at the bridge and Floyd Rose R3 nut (1 11/16’’ width).

The non-Floyd MD 24 Select Classic White ($649) and MD 24 Select Flame Top Trans Cherry ($699), meanwhile, sport a Tune-O-Matic hardtail bridge with Dean’s exclusive Cadi tailpiece.

