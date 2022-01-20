Death by Audio's new Germanium Filter pedal is a "love letter to sticking a pencil through your speaker"

New York City-based pedal-maker Death by Audio has introduced its latest offering, the Germanium Filter pedal.

Said to be the company's "love letter to sticking a pencil through your speaker," the pedal is built from a console-style drive circuit made from '60s-era Russian transistors, and a Death By Audio-designed filter.

Its super-simple control panel is comprised of just two knobs – Filter and Gain. The former is designed to take users from speaker-shattering lows to the brittlest of highs, while the latter sweeps from subtle overdrive to downright nasty fuzz tones.

You can watch Death By Audio's founder, A Place To Bury Strangers singer/electric guitar player Oliver Ackermann, take the pedal for an amusing, all-but-dimed-out demo above.

(Image credit: Death by Audio)

“I’m so psyched about the Germanium Filter,” Ackermann said in a press release. “It sounds so good on everything all the time. I think everyone needs one on their pedalboard to give your tone that classic shine or to blast out the windows.”

The Death by Audio Germanium Filter pedal runs on 9V power, and is available now for $225.

