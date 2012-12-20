Deep Purple to Release Remastered 'Live in Paris 1975' Album in January

Deep Purple, who have already announced a new studio album due in April 2013, also will be digging through their past, reissuing 10 classic albums over the course of the new year.

The reissues will be begin January 29, when Live In Paris 1975 is released as a double CD. The album has been digitally remixed and re-mastered from the original multi-track recordings.

The show, which was recorded April 17, 1975, at the Palais des Sports in Paris, was the band's last concert with Ritchie Blackmore, who was leaving Deep Purple to form Rainbow. Blackmore, would, of course, return to Deep Purple for Perfect Strangers several years later, finally exiting the band for good in 1993.

Blackmore, vocalist David Coverdale, bassist/vocalist Glenn Hughes, keyboardist Jon Lord and drummer Ian Paice roared on classics like “Burn,” “Stormbringer,” “Highway Star,” “Space Truckin’” and "Smoke On The Water.”

The new studio album and Live In Paris 1975 will be released via Eagle Rock Entertainment.