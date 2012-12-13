Deep Purple Announce New Album for 2013

Deep Purple have officially announced a new studio album set for release next year. The as-yet-untitled follow-up to 2005's Rapture Of The Deep is due in late April.

After being written mainly in Europe, the disc was recorded and mixed in Nashville, Tennessee, with producer Bob Ezrin. Song titles will include "Out Of Hand," "Hell To Pay," "Weirdistan," "Uncommon Man" and "Above And Beyond," the last of which being a tribute to the band's longtime keyboard player Jon Lord, who passed away earlier this year.

As for the lack of a title, Ian Gillan had this to say earlier this month: "The title of our new album is still a question mark to all of us ... We have recorded a new album, and it's a fantastic collection of songs. At the moment that's the only affirmative point we can offer ...”

Fans can keep up to date on the new album by way of a mysterious new website launched in support of the release.