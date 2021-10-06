Deep Purple announce new covers album, Turning To Crime, premiere hard-rocking version of Love's 7 and 7 Is

Last September, Deep Purple bass guitar legend Roger Glover told us that the band's 2020 offering, Whoosh!, "may be our last album.”

“Every album we do could be our last album, at this stage," he elaborated, "but there was a feeling about this one..."

Well, not all predictions end up coming true. Deep Purple, in fact, have today announced a new album called Turning To Crime. A covers album featuring the band's interpretations of tunes by a wide variety of artists – among them Mitch Ryder & The Detroit Wheels, Ray Charles, the Yardbirds, and Little Feat – the LP is set for a November 26 release via earMUSIC.

You can check out the album's first single, a rollicking rendition of Love's 7 and 7 Is, below.

The band's first-ever covers album, Turning To Crime was produced by Bob Ezrin, who also manned the boards for the hard rock giants' previous three studio efforts.

In an interview with Guitar World earlier this year, the band's resident electric guitar wizard, Steve Morse, highlighted Ezrin's importance in the band's creative process, likening him to a judge of sorts.

“We’re a good group of different personalities, and everybody knows their strengths,” Morse said. “Something we have that I think is important is how somebody usually notices what nobody else does. In the songwriting process that can be very helpful, but it can also create friction. So we kind of use Bob Ezrin to be the police or judge. He comes in and acts as the final vote. At the end of the day, it works.”

You can examine the cover art and tracklist of Turning To Crime below.

Deep Purple – Turning To Crime:

1. 7 And 7 Is

2. Rockin’ Pneumonia And The Boogie Woogie Flu

3. Oh Well

4. Jenny Take A Ride!

5. Watching The River Flow

6. Let The Good Times Roll

7. Dixie Chicken

8. Shapes Of Things

9. The Battle Of New Orleans

10. Lucifer

11. White Room

12. Caught In The Act [Medley: Going Down/Green Onions/Hot ‘Lanta/Dazed and Confused/Gimme Some Lovin’]