Devin Holt delivers the doom in this savage playthrough of Pallbearer's The Quicksand of Existing

Pallbearer are one of doom-metal's leading lights. The Arkansan quartet expanded their discography this year with Forgotten Days, an eight-track record that fuses a trifecta of bulky riffs, sophisticated melodies and an absolutely massive-sounding production.

Choice cuts from the record include the sprawling 12-minute epic Silver Wings, and the melodically captivating The Quicksand of Existing, though due to its abundance of stellar moments throughout, it wouldn't be done justice with selective listening.

Six-stringer Devin Holt joins Guitar World today to play through the latter track, navigating its myriad scale patterns and demonically drop-tuned riffs in front of a rather aesthetically pleasing wall of amps.

He wields an ESP LTD AW 7-B baritone electric guitar, which runs through an Orange Tiny Terror TT15 amp head and PPC112 cab, ProAnalog Devices Manticore overdrive pedal and a Universal Audio Apollo Twin Duo MKII audio interface. He mics the rig using a Shure SM57 dynamic microphone.

“The Quicksand of Existing is my favorite song to play from Forgotten Days,” Holt says. “As we were working on the new album, it was often the first song that we would start out each day with. It’s simple, fun to play, and is most effective when everyone is really locked in. I can’t wait to finally play it live.”