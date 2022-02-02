Devon Allman, Samantha Fish announce co-headlining American tour

Devon Allman and Samantha Fish have announced a co-headlining spring tour of the United States.

Starting March 3, the two up-and-coming electric guitar stars will criss-cross the Northeastern and Midwestern US over the course of three weeks.

Fish is fresh off of Faster – an infectious effort that GW readers ranked as one of the 20 best guitar albums of 2021 – and Allman will be joined by the five other members of his Devon Allman Project band.

On select dates of the tour, the Devon Allman Project will be joined by special guests from the all-star Allman Family Revival band, among them Eric Gales, Luther Dickinson, Donavon Frankenreiter, and Larry McCray.

“I can’t wait to get back out and spread some music around with my friends," Allman said in a statement. "I’ve known Samantha forever now and she’s such a phenomenal talent, her voice and guitar playing are smokin' and her new band are world class – we’re gonna have some fun out there.”

You can check out Allman and Fish's full itinerary below. For tickets and more info, stop by their respective websites.

The final five shows of the Allman Family Revival tour, meanwhile, are set to begin next Friday, February 11, in Macon, Georgia. The other 13 shows on the tour – a star-studded celebration of the life and work of Gregg Allman anchored by The Allman Betts Band – took place last November and December, before the tour was postponed due to COVID.

Devon Allman/Samantha Fish 2022 American tour:

March 3: The Kent Stage – Kent, OH

March 4: Riverfront Live – Cincinnati, OH

March 5: Robins Theatre – Warren, OH

March 6: Kemba Live – Columbus, OH

March 8: Jergel's – Warrendale, PA

March 9: Town Ballroom – Buffalo, NY

March 10: Stanley Theater – Utica, NY

March 11: HMAC – Harrisburg, PA

March 12: Palladium – New York, NY

March 13: Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center – Chester, NY

March 16: Musikfest Cafe – Bethlehem, PA

March 17: Palace Theater – Manchester, NH

March 18: Loos Center for the Arts – Woodstock, CT

March 19: Cabot Theater – Beverly, MA

March 20: Westhampton Beach PAC – Westhampton Beach, NY

March 23: Academy of Music – Northampton, MA

March 24: The Egg – Albany, NY

March 25: Mayo Performing Arts Center – Morristown, NJ

March 26: The Beacon Theatre – Hopewell, VA