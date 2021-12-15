Allman Family Revival tour dates postponed due to Covid

Devon Allman has told fans that forthcoming dates on the Allman Family Revival tour will be postponed to February, as members of the touring party have contracted Covid-19.

In a statement on his Instagram page, the guitarist wrote:

“Hey y’all, Devon here. It’s with a heavy heart that I must report Covid has brought the Allman Family Revival to a halt. Folks in the touring party have tested positive and due to an abundance of caution, I’ve had to make the difficult decision to hunker down. …For now.”

The band’s Tulsa show, scheduled for last night (December 14), was the first to go, with that appearance cancelled. Fans are asked to apply for refunds at the point of purchase.

The shows are led by Gregg Allman’s son Devon and use the Allman Betts Band as backing for a stellar lineup of blues and rock players. The touring party had so far managed to make it through 13 of their 18 scheduled dates before getting hit by Covid.

The remaining shows have been postponed until February, with new dates already announced for Phoenix (February 17), San Francisco (February 20) and Vegas (February 24). A new date for the LA show is TBC.

The fifth run of Allman Family Revival shows has seen Allman leading the star-studded revue across the country, accompanied by the likes of Robert Randolph, Donavon Frankenreiter, Lilly Hiatt, Cody and Luther Dickinson, Eric Gales, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Jimmy Hall, and Lamar Williams Jr.

Stay tuned to the Allman Family Revival Instagram for more information.