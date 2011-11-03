Dickey Betts to Headline Benefit Concert Festival for "Dangerous" Dan Toler

Dickey Betts and his Great Southern Band have just signed on to headline the Dan Toler ALS Support Benefit Festival. The festival will take place on November 12 and 13 at Herschberger Ranch in Sarasota.

"Dangerous" Dan Toler is of course a former member of Dickey Betts & Great Southern Band, playing on classic albums like Dickey Betts & Great Southern and Atlanta's Burning Down. Toler also spent three years in the Allman Brothers Band, playing alongside Betts from 1979 to 1982, and eventually becoming part of Greg Allman's solo band for the 1986 album I'm No Angel.

The festival will raise funds for Toler's battle with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis,) better known as Lou Gehrig's Disease.