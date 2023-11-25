I’ve had a DigiTech Whammy on my pedalboard for 20 years – and this is the first time I’ve seen a Black Friday deal on this iconic pedal

As a Muse and Rage Against the Machine-obsessed teenager, the DigiTech Whammy was the pedal I had to own. And for my 14th birthday, my unwitting parents bought me this holy device, along with RATM’s Evil Empire tab book. It’s been 20 years since their generous gift, and my pedalboard hasn’t been without one since.

But in all that time, I can’t ever recall seeing the Whammy receiving much of a discount, if any at all – which makes a $50 saving a rare thing indeed. Yet that’s exactly what Guitar Center is offering, bringing the total down from $299 to $249.

DigiTech Whammy: was $299 now $249

You’ve heard this perennially popular pitch-shifter on countless recordings, from Rage Against the Machine to Muse, Steve Vai, Radiohead and beyond. Its trademark octave-up squeals and synthesizer-esque harmonies have made it one of the most iconic pedals of all time, so any kind of discount is a rare thing indeed. Save $50 now at Guitar Center and revolutionize your pedalboard.

For the unfamiliar, the Whammy shifts the pitch of your guitar up and down via its onboard expression pedal. It offers a choice of pitch-shifts, from a bowel-busting three octaves down to an ear-piercing two octaves up (think Killing in the Name).

The Whammy’s wonky pitch tracking makes it instantly recognizable on any recording, but the latest iteration of the classic design also features a polyphonic Chords mode – which, as the name suggests, can track multiple notes at once.

Another signature Whammy feature is the range of harmonies on tap, which blend your dry and pitch-shifted signal to produce two notes at once. This allows you to use the pedal as a more conventional octaver, yielding fat octave-down or piercing octave-up blends.

Throw in true bypass switching, MIDI control and a bombproof enclosure, and you’ve got yourself a pedal that will last two decades and beyond – take it from me.

