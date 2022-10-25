Black Friday guitar pedal deals 2022: the official dates and everything you need to know

The sales event of the year is fast approaching, so if you are looking to grab an epic Black Friday guitar pedal deal, then you'll want to be prepared. Luckily you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got all the information you need to make an informed decision on a quality new stompbox, as well as some early bargains you can take advantage of right now.

This year Black Friday will kick off on Friday, November 25, with sales continuing through the weekend until Cyber Monday on November 28, and if this year is anything like last year, then guitar pedal fanatics will be in for a treat.

We are likely to see huge discounts applied to big-name brands, such as Boss, MXR, JHS, TC Electronic, NUX, Pigtronix, and so much more. Of course, it won't only be heavily discounted stompboxes on offer. We are sure to see deals on patch cables, pedalboard power supplies, and everything else you may need to build your dream pedalboard.

Black Friday guitar pedal deals 2022: Early offers

Okay, so Black Friday may not be here yet, but some of our favorite retailers are running stellar sales right now, meaning you can bag a pedal bargain without waiting until the big day.

Black Friday guitar pedal deals 2022: FAQ

Black Friday 2022 will land on Friday, 25 November. The deals will extend across that entire weekend, finishing with a slew of Cyber Monday guitar deals on 28 November.

The deals won't be restricted to those four days, though. Previous experience tells us that some of the best Black Friday guitar effects deals will emerge well in advance of the event – so keep checking this page to see what epic stompbox offers we uncover.

Black Friday guitar pedal deals 2022: what to expect

As you'd expect, all major musical instrument retailers get in on the Black Friday action, slashing prices on a wealth of products, services and of course, guitar pedals!

Last year we saw money off all the pedal big hitters, with the prices slashed on everything from Boss to MXR, JHS to TC Electronic - and we have our fingers crossed we'll see the same this year.

Now, if you have all the pedals you'd ever need, Black Friday is still a great time to stock on pedalboards and pedal accessories such as patch cables, power supplies and carry cases.

The Amazon (opens in new tab) and Walmart (opens in new tab) Black Friday sales will be huge, too. Not only do they sell a fair range of music-making gear, but these are also the places to pick up things like wireless headphones and Amazon Echo devices.

Black Friday guitar pedal deals 2022: how to prepare

Our biggest tip to get ready for the best Black Friday guitar pedal deals is to get your research done super early. Work out what you need, not just what you want, and get your wishlist together asap. Make a note of prices as early as possible so you know if a deal is really as good as it suggests when it drops into your inbox or appears on your social media feeds.

To help you create your dream shopping list, take some time out to explore our expert buying guides and product reviews.

Should I buy guitar pedals online during Black Friday?

If you're concerned about buying a guitar pedal or other gear on Black Friday without trying it first, you needn’t be. Online music instrument retailers like Guitar Center (opens in new tab) , Musician’s Friend (opens in new tab) and Sweetwater (opens in new tab) offer hassle-free returns as standard, so you can purchase a guitar pedal, test it in the comfort and privacy of your home and, if it’s not right, send it back without issue.

You should check the specific returns policy for your chosen retailer before you purchase, but most offer between 30-45 days to return an item, as long as it’s in original condition.

What else can I buy during Black Friday 2022?

It's not just about the Black Friday guitar pedals deals in November. Aside from music-making gear discounts, you'll find bargains on great tech like robot vacuum cleaners, iPads, MacBook Pros and Amazon Echos – and you can even pick up groceries, pet food and dishwasher tablets – but it’s the guitar deals we’ll be looking out for.

Black Friday guitar pedal deals 2022: Last year's top deals

Here's a flavor of last year's most epic Black Friday guitar pedal deals to give you an idea of what to expect in 2022.

(opens in new tab) TC Electronic Ditto Looper: was $89 , now $69.99

The Ditto Looper has become somewhat of an industry-standard looper pedal (opens in new tab) for guitarists. At a killer price point, it features everything you’d want from a no-nonsense looper pedal: a single-knob design for dialing in your loops, five minutes of loop time, true bypass circuitry so your tone remains intact at all times 24-bit recording for pristine audio quality. And now you can get it for even less.

(opens in new tab) TC Electronic Mimiq Doubler: was $109 , now $74.99

The Mimiq Doubler is an essential pedalboard addition if you’re looking to achieve massive-sounding guitar tones. This little stompbox simulates the intricacies and imperfections associated with double-tracked guitars, turning your mono guitar signal into a stereo wash of tone.

(opens in new tab) TC Electronic Flashback 2 X4: was $219 , now $149.99

Touted as “TC Electronic’s flagship delay pedal” – and with good reason – the Flashback 2 X4 crams a wealth of killer features into a super affordable price bracket, including 10 unique delay types, 10 preset note subdivisions, expression and MIDI inputs and the ability to store up to six presets for easy recall.

(opens in new tab) TC Electronic Plethora X5: was $549 , now $399

And if you want to go the whole hog, the Plethora X5 TonePrint Multi-FX Pedalboard offers up basically every pedalboard effect you’ll ever need in one compact enclosure.

(opens in new tab) Universal Audio UAFX Starlight Echo Station: £295

A Rolls Royce of delay pedals, Universal Audio do not mess around when it comes to delivering pro-studio-quality sounds. For build, tone and usability this is an incredible piece of kit.

(opens in new tab) Pigtronix Mothership 2 Synth Pedal: $249.99 $129

Enter a whole new world of sounds for much less with this huge reduction. The Mothership 2 features superb pitch tracking to allow you to deliver otherworldly synth grooves with your guitar with a deep level of control.

(opens in new tab) Boss Pocket GT: was $249, now $149 at Guitar Center

With an integrated YouTube learning function, 99 user memories, 100 amps and effects, the same sound engine as Boss's GT-1 floor processor, and more, the Pocket GT is a terrific & portable practice Swiss Army Knife. Last year, thanks to Guitar Center, it was available for a mouth-watering discount.

(opens in new tab) Donner Triple Looper: was $82.99 now $66.39

A looper is one of the most useful practice aids for guitar players. Not only are they excellent tools to help you perfect your timing, but they are also great for budding songwriters - and better yet they are a lot of fun!

(opens in new tab) Mooer Groove Loop X2: $169 , now $134.40

The Mooer Groove Loop is more than just a looper, it's also a powerful drum machine! Featuring 121 different drum grooves, 14 save slots, and up to 10 minutes of loop time, this pint-sized stompbox is a very valuable practice tool for any guitar player.

(opens in new tab) Mooer Cab X2: Was $169, now $135.20

Looking to experiment with the impulse responses and cabinet simulation, but you don't want to spend a fortune? Well the Mooer Cab X2 is the pedal for you. With 11 factory cabinet simulations, 14 user preset slots and specialized editing software, this is a powerful pedal that is sure to transform your DI'd guitar sound.

(opens in new tab) Mooer Preamp Model X: Was $169, now $135.20

This dual-channel digital preamp pedal is based on Mooer's unique MNRS sampling technology and includes 14 preset slots, 28 amp models, 3 cab sims and is compatible with Mooer's editing software.

(opens in new tab) Joyo Nascar Delay: Was $61.99, now $49.59

The Nascar delay is an authentic analog delay pedal inspired by the classic bucket brigade delay pedals of the past, delivering a warm, rich echo at an unbeatable price.