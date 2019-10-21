Ditch your bassist with OPFXS’s ingenious Dig Deep octave pedal

Italian effects firm OPFXS is taking a different approach to the octave pedal with the launch of the Dig Deep, which only tracks your guitar’s lowest notes.

The company is touting its uses as fattening up a solo electric guitar sound or emulating the role of a bassist - watch out, four-stringers…

Two controls handle the action: clean (dry signal) and depth (lower octave), and the pedal promises to track arpeggios and full chords, no matter how complex.

(Image credit: OPFXS)

Now, this isn’t the first pedal to take on such a task - Boss’s OC-3 also springs to mind - but we would make a case for the Dig Deep as the most convincing real-time bassist emulator we’ve yet heard, if the above demo is anything to go by.

If your bassist isn’t pulling their weight, the Dig Deep is available now from OPFXS for €150 (approx $170).