NAMM 2023: Take a tour of Donner’s upgraded travel-friendly guitar, the HUSH-X headless electric model

By Matt Owen
published

Featuring a patented headless tuning system and bridge, and a neck-through design, the HUSH-X is a powerful travel companion with Alnico V pickups for plugged-in performances

NAMM 2023: Last year, Donner turned heads at NAMM with the HUSH-I Silent guitar – a unique guitar that proved to be the perfect companion for both travel and quiet practice.

At this year's show, the brand has debuted the latest entry to its HUSH lineup: the headless HUSH-X electric guitar, which takes Donner’s six-string blueprint to the next level.

Boasting a detachable neck-through design, either a maple or mahogany body and a graduated asymmetrical-profile neck that’s topped with a compound 10”-14” HPL fretboard, the 25.5"-scale guitar potently pairs portable guitar design with playability.

Along with its detachable neck, the bars on either side of the body are removable, too, making the HUSH-X headless ultra portable, especially with the absence of a headstock.

Donner HUSH-X

(Image credit: Donner)

But its portability and playability is just part of the picture: the electric HUSH-X is also an adept practice partner, with its humbucker/single-coil pairing of Alnico V pickups providing both meaty neck single-coil sounds and warm, powerful bridge tones.

The three-position flat switch and 2-in-1 volume/tone knob make dialing in desired tones easy, while the built-in 3.5mm headphone jack and Aux In connections take the HUSH-X's practice potential even further.

A key aspect of the HUSH-X is the headless design, which is headed up by Donner’s patented Headless Tuning System and Full Block 6-Saddle Fixed Bridge. The system offers a fast and innovative way to change and tune strings, all while ensuring balanced tuning stability.

For more information, head over to Donner Music (opens in new tab).

