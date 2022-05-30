NAMM 2022: Donner gets into the carbon fiber guitar game with the Rising-G Pro

NAMM 2022: Since NAMM's inauguration back in 1901, gear companies have jostled to bring the latest and greatest innovations in music tech to the masses.

121 years later, the competition for attention is still fierce, and hoping to stand out of the crowd this year with an all-new carbon fiber acoustic guitar model is Donner Music.

The Rising-G Pro is built using an “innovative new manufacturing technique”, which leads to a ”thinner and more durable” instrument than traditional wooden guitars.

Specs include Japanese T700 carbon fiber panels, a three-piece neck design with a HPL (high-pressure laminate) fingerboard, and a parametric soundhole design.

In terms of sound, Donner says the Rising-G Pro has an improved classic tone that is “brighter with a fuller low end”, and has an improved resonance of 35 percent over other carbon fiber guitars.

“With the new Rising-G Pro series, Donner introduces a contemporary design and a bold innovation on material technology that not only satisfies the player's desire enjoy great tone, but also withstands climate change and environmental pressure,” the company says.

The Rising-G Pro is set to arrive in early July. Price info is not yet available. To learn more, head to Donner Music (opens in new tab).

