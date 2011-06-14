Down, Firewind/Ozzy Guitarists Honored at Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards

Last night, at the ninth annual Metal Hammer Golden Gods, the best-of-the-best from this years metal class were honored.

In the guitar field, Down's Pepper Keenan and Kirk Windstein won in the "Riff Lord(s)" category and Firewind/Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Gus G walked away with the Dimebag Darrell Shredder award.

The Big Four -- Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer and Anthrax -- playing their first ever show in the U.K. at Sonisphere was chosen by the fans as the Event Of The Year, while Behemoth frontman Nergal took home the "Metal As Fuck" award for winning his battle with leukemia.

Not surprisingly, Iron Maiden took home the award for best UK band in their home country.

The full list of winners from the ninth annual Metal Hammer Golden Gods are as follows: