DragonForce Detail New Studio Album, ‘Extreme Power Metal,’ Share First Single

DragonForce have revealed details of their forthcoming album, Extreme Power Metal, due September 27 via Metal Blade. The record, their eighth studio effort overall, was produced, mixed and mastered by Damien Rainaud at Mix Unlimited in Los Angeles. The band also recorded parts of the album on guitarist Herman Li's livestream channel on Twitch with participation from fans.

Said Li, "This album again combines the best of DragonForce in an even bigger, more epic way than we have ever done before. We are so excited for fans to hear it!"

In advance of the album’s release, DragonForce have shared the first single, “Highway to Oblivion.” You can check it out above.

As previously reported DragonForce have announced new North American and U.K. live dates for 2019.

The shows kick off October 1 in Tucson, Arizona and wrap November 14 in Newcastle, England. Support in North America will come from Dance with the Dead and Starkill, while McRocklin & Hutch will join the band in the U.K.

You can check out the full list of dates here.

Extreme Power Metal is available for pre-order now.