Dredg Add West Coast Dates To Current Tour

American art/experimental rock band dredg have added more shows to their in-progress worldwide tour in support of their new album, Chuckles and Mr. Squeezy, which was released May 3 on Superball Music. Starting July 22 in Portland, the band will launch a West Coast trek with Fair To Midland and Trophy Fire.

dredg are playing a run of shows in Europe, including the Rock am Ring and Rock im Park festivals in Nuremberg, Germany and Novarock in Austria.

Check back next week for an interview with dredg guitarist Mark Engles on GuitarWorld.com.

dredg West Coast Dates With Fair To Midland and Trophy Fire: