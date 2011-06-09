dredg Premiere New Music Video for "Upon Returning"

Art/experimental rock band dredg have just debuted the music video for their track, "Upon Returning," taken from their latest album, Chuckles and Mr. Squeezy. The video can be viewed below.

As previously reported, the band are set to start a West Coast trek with Fair To Midland and Trophy Fire on July 22 in Portland.

dredg are playing a run of shows in Europe, including the Rock am Ring and Rock im Park festivals in Nuremberg, Germany, and Novarock in Austria.

You can check out GuitarWorld.com's interview with dredg guitarist Mark Engles here.