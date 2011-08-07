Drummer Mike Portnoy: Hearing New Dream Theater Is "Painful"

If you don't know the back story on the whole Dream Theater/Mike Portnoy saga by now, you won't appreciate the absolute awkwardness of Portnoy being asked what he thought of the new Dream Theater material on last night's (Friday, August 5) edition of Eddie Trunk's "Friday Night Rocks" radio show on New York's Q104.3 FM.

"It's very difficult for me to hear," he said. "Nobody wants to see their ex-wife of 25 years with a new husband moving into the house that you built for 25 years. It's a painful thing for me to hear and see. A Dream Theater without me was never in the plan; I never expected that."

"And I guess I'll reserve comment on those just because whatever I say," Portnoy continued. "Whether it be good, bad or indifferent — it's probably gonna come across wrong and it will be completely dissected and misinterpreted. So let's leave it at 'no comment.'"

Dream Theater's new album, A Dramatic Turn Of Events, will be released on September 13 via Roadrunner Records.