Hear Twisted Sister's Dee Snider and Eddie Ojeda team up with Rudy Sarzo and Mike Portnoy for a thunderous cover of Theme For An Imaginary Western

Back in November, it was announced that a jaw-dropping group of A-list rockers had come together for Legacy, a tribute album dedicated to Mountain singer and electric guitar player Leslie West.

Two of the big names on that list were Dee Snider and Eddie Ojeda, of Twisted Sister fame. With the help of Quiet Riot bass guitar player Rudy Sarzo and former Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy, Snider and Ojeda contributed a heroic version of Theme for an Imaginary Western – a Pete Brown/Jack Bruce-penned tune prominently covered by Mountain – to the album, which you can now hear below.

Snider and Ojeda's version of the hard-rock standard is a faithful one, with the latter's soaring solo in particular tipping its cap to West. It follows Legacy's first single, Zakk Wylde's rowdy cover of Mountain's Blood Of The Sun.

“Leslie was a hero, friend, amazing guy and a guitar god," Snider said of West in a statement. "I always wanted to sing this song. It’s my favorite Leslie West guitar solo. It resonates with me, and speaks to me on so many levels. I’m honored to have gotten a chance to do it on this record.”

Snider, Ojeda, Sarzo and Portnoy are joined on Legacy by Zakk Wylde, Slash, Randy and Tal Bachman, Martin Barre, Joe Lynn Turner, Charlie Starr, Elliot Easton, Robby Krieger, George Lynch, Marty Friedman, Steve Morse, Marc Labelle, Yngwie Malmsteen, Bobby Rondinelli, and Rev Jones.

Legacy: A Tribute to Leslie West is set for a March 25 release via Provogue / Mascot Label Group, and can be preordered via Leslie West's website.

You can examine the album's cover art and tracklist below.

“Nobody in this world has ever made me feel loved as much as Leslie, and I feel so honored and grateful that I could give him this gift," said West's widow, Jenni, in a statement. “He would often say, ‘If it doesn’t make my balls rumble, it’s not right.’ And I think there’s some balls-rumbling tones on this record.

"When you’re listening to it, you might even think it’s Leslie playing – and that’s a good thing. He really believed that adage of imitation being the sincerest form of flattery. Even when some of the players do their own twists on the music, they’re still doing it in a way that’s authentic and respectful, and Leslie would have appreciated that.”

(Image credit: Provogue/Mascot Label Group)

Legacy: A Tribute to Leslie West

1. Blood of the Sun (feat. Zakk Wylde)

2. Nantucket Sleighride (To Owen Coffin) (feat. Joe Lynn Turner, Marty Friedman)

3. Theme for an Imaginary Western (feat. Dee Snider, Mike Portnoy)

4. For Yasgur's Farm (feat. Joe Lynn Turner, Martin Barre)

5. Why Dontcha (feat. Steve Morse, Ronnie Romero)

6. Sittin' On a Rainbow (feat. Elliot Easton, Ronnie Romero)

7. Never in My Life (feat. Dee Snider, George Lynch)

8. The Doctor (feat. Robby Krieger, Ronnie Romero)

9. Silver Paper (feat. Charlie Starr)

10. Money (Whatcha Gonna Do)/By the River – medley (feat. Randy Bachman & Tal Bachman)

11. Long Red (feat. Yngwie Malmsteen & Teddy Rondinelli)

12. Mississippi Queen (feat. Slash, Marc Labelle)