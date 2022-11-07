Watch John Petrucci and Mike Portnoy jam on the James Bond theme at Los Angeles gig

John Petrucci is currently in the midst of his first-ever headlining solo tour.

The trek marks the reunion of the electric guitar A-lister with his former Dream Theater bandmate, drummer Mike Portnoy, and also features longtime Steve Morse sideman Dave LaRue on bass guitar.

An overdue promotion of 'Trooch's 2020 solo album, Terminal Velocity, the tour has featured setlists comprised almost entirely (opens in new tab) of Terminal Velocity material, plus a few songs from the Dream Theater axeman's 2005 solo debut, Suspended Animation.

Granted, the trio have also thrown a few surprises into their show here and there, one of which you can check out below.

Filmed at the band's November 4 show (opens in new tab) at the The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, the video shows Petrucci – following a thunderous rendition of Suspended Animation's Damage Control – spontaneously leading his band into the theme from James Bond (right at around the 9:15 mark.)

Seasoned vets they are, Portnoy and LaRue pick up on Petrucci's change of direction as soon as he touches on the theme's iconic melody, and, while not missing a beat, clearly have a good time.

It's worth nothing, though, that the guitarist's foray into Her Majesty's Secret Service isn't the first time Petrucci's woven iconic movie themes into his solo shows.

Rupert Gregson‐Williams' Wonder Woman theme, for instance, was a regular part of Petrucci's 2018 G3 tour sets (opens in new tab) (which also featured LaRue on bass).

By the way, if all this leaves you wanting to inject a bit of that 007 mystery and mystique into your own playing, fear not, for Guitar World has a comprehensive lesson on how to play the iconic James Bond guitar chord, and 007 ways you can solo over it.

To read Guitar World's full recent interview with Petrucci, meanwhile – in which he discusses why he reunited with Portnoy to take Terminal Velocity on the road, and reveals his top three tone tips – pick up the latest issue of the mag via Magazines Direct (opens in new tab).