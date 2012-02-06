Drummer Rikki Rockett: Poison, Def Leppard Summer Tour Is Official

It's hard to stack up to some of the live runs already announced this year, but if you're a hair metal fan, this may just be the wet dream of a tour you're looking for.

Writing on his official Facebook page, Poison drummer Rikki Rockett stated, "It's Official!

Def Leppard/ Poison Tour 2012 Summer Tour!"

So there you have it, folks: Two of hair metal's biggest bands are (likely) coming to a city near you this fall. No cities/dates have been announced just yet, but we'll keep you up to date on all the latest info.