DSM Noisemaker and Humboldt Electronics introduce the Simplifier “zero-watt” stereo amplifier

Chilean pedal companies DSM Noisemaker and Humboldt Electronics have teamed up on the Simplifier, a “zero-watt” stereo guitar amplifier designed to replace a full amp signal chain.

The new offering, which can fit on pedalboards, boasts a stereo mic’d cabinet simulation, stereo FX loop and a tube-like power amp stage.

The Simplifier features a true analog preamp based on three classic clean-channel sounds – AC Brit (AC30), American (blackface Deluxe) and MS Brit (vintage plexi).

Tone is shaped by bass, middle, treble, volume and gain controls, while a toggle switch allows you to choose between preamp modes.

The power amp stage, meanwhile offers a choice of 6L6, EL34 and KT88 tube simulations, and you can tailor your response by tweaking the presence and resonance controls.

Finally, the cabinet simulator offers a choice of 1x12, 2x12 and 4x12 cabinets, as well as more specific options like dialing in two independent cabinet simulators panned left/right with mic position controls that respond as a real center/off axis microphone position.

There’s also Spread Control, which allows the user to create pseudo stereo imaging, as well as a stereo effects loop, a headphone amp with an aux input for monitoring or silent practicing, two XLR DI outs and two bypassable 1/4-inch jacks.

The Simplifier is available for pre-order at a 20 percent discounted price of $259, with shipping beginning in mid-November.

For more information or to pick one up, head to Simplifier Amp.