Duff McKagan Premieres New Track, "Don't Look Behind You"

Back in February, Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan announced a new solo album, Tenderness. Now, McKagan has shared another track from the album, "Don't Look Behind You." You can check it out below.

Tenderness—which was produced by Shooter Jennings and recorded at Station House studios in Echo Park, CA—is set for a May 31 release. You can preorder the album here.

“'Don’t Look Behind You’ was truly inspired by a sense of peace that washed over me after a few months of turning off the TV and social media,” McKagan said of the track in a statement. “It was also inspired by the sense of real community I felt while traveling and talking to people around the world on tour during this somewhat tenuous time. This period of sturm und drang will indeed pass. The song seemed to be the final summation that rang loudly from the topics on Tenderness.”

“The recording sessions for this album also saw us re-assemble, for the first time since the Use Your Illusion recordings, The Suicide Horn Section, featuring my brother Matt McKagan on trombone, the great Chuck Findlay on trumpet and the impossible Brian Scanlon on sax,” McKagan added. “On the very last day of recording, they came down to the studio and laid down the amazing horn lines for ‘Don’t Look Behind You.’ I’ll never forget the culmination of Matt and The Suicide Horns mixed with the Waters singing group sending this song and album out, as Shooter and I just watched it all with goosebumps.”

You can check out the album art and tracklist for Tenderness below.

For more on Duff McKagan and his music, follow along on Facebook.

Duff McKagan—Tenderness:

1. “Tenderness”

2. “It’s Not Too Late”

3. “Wasted Heart”

4. “Falling Down”

5. “Last September”

6. “Chip Away”

7. “Cold Outside”

8. “Feel”

9. “Breaking Rocks”

10. “Parkland”

11. “Don’t Look Behind You”