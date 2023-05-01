Dunlop, Daredevil Pedals team up to create "gnarly," fuzz circuit-loaded Cry Baby wah pedal

Dunlop has teamed up with boutique Chicago pedal firm Daredevil to create a new Cry Baby wah pedal – with a twist.

This particular Cry Baby sets itself apart from its many siblings with a built-in custom fuzz circuit that Dunlop describes as "gnarly." From what we can hear in the video below, we've no reason to argue.

Even with the addition of a fuzz circuit, the pedal is a Cry Baby at the end of the day, and therefore pretty straightforward to use. There's a "baseball bat" switch on the pedal's right side, with which users can toggle between fuzz and more standard wah effects.

Removing the pedal's bottom plate, meanwhile, gives users access to two more controls – one that sets the pedal's output while the fuzz is engaged, and another that lets users dial in their ideal level of fuzz.

The pedal is encased in a unique housing with a vintage crinkle finish base, a polished aluminum rocker top, and a custom design tread.

“The release of this fuzz wah is pretty much a full-circle moment because the whole beginning of my path as a pedal builder started with me and a Cry Baby pedal, taking it apart, and just seeing what’s in there and what I can do with it,” Daredevil head honcho Johnny Wator said in a press release.

“I really care about this, and I want to inspire people,” he continued, “and I want it to be unique, and I want it to be well-made, and I want musicians to take this, and do something incredible with it. Dunlop easily picked up on why I do this, and they reciprocated that in a really cool way.”

The Dunlop Cry Baby DareDevil Fuzz Wah pedal features true bypass switching, and is available for pre-order now, with shipping beginning on June 1. It rings up at $229.

For more info on the pedal, visit Dunlop (opens in new tab).