Dunlop launches the Trigger Fly, a sleek, speedy and ergonomic take on its most-popular capo design

Likely drawing inspiration from the famous Kyser Quick-Change capo, Dunlop’s Trigger model arrived in 1995 and nonetheless found a crowd of its own, becoming the firm’s most popular design in the process.

Capos remain one of the most fun, flexible and frugal ways to experiment with your playing, but anyone who has had to wrangle with a strap, or screw-based capo mid-set will understand why the trigger-style design has come to dominate the market.

For all their convenience, though, some quick-change capos can be a little temperamental in terms of their tuning stability, particularly on the central strings.

Hooray, then, for Dunlop’s updated Trigger Fly, which retains the lightweight build and easy one-hand changes of its original, but updates it with a fancy new ergonomic grip, a new (coiled) spring mechanism and an overhauled fret pad.

Dunlop seems to have decided to try and iron out some of the tuning issues associated with trigger capos and promises that the Trigger Fly is both faster and more stable than its predecessor – something the launch video seems to illustrate very nicely. Is it the most exciting video about a capo you’ve ever seen? Well, possibly...

The Trigger Fly is available in a choice of three finishes, including Black, Gun Metal and Satin Chrome. It carries a recommended street price of $25.99.

