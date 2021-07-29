Trending

Dusty Hill, 1949-2021: the guitar world pays tribute

By

Ozzy Osbourne, Flea, Joe Bonamassa, Zakk Wylde, Paul Stanley, Jason Isbell, David Coverdale and many more pay their respects to the legendary ZZ Top bass player

Dusty Hill
(Image credit: Gonzales Photo/Terje Dokken/PYMCA-Avalon/Universal Images Group via Getty)

Members of the music world have taken to social media to pay tribute to legendary ZZ Top bass-playing stalwart Dusty Hill, who passed away earlier this week in his sleep at the age of 72.

Hill’s ZZ Top bandmates Frank Beard and Billy Gibbons have lead tributes, writing on social media, “We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top’. You will be missed greatly, amigo.”

The pair were joined by rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, who commented, “Rest in peace Dusty Hill. My thoughts go out to Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard and all the ZZ Top fans around the world.”

“What an icon,” wrote Paul Stanley. “Always a gentleman from the days of us opening for them through the recent days of them opening for us. I don’t know what to say but, ‘Thank you,’ and ‘Rest however you damn well choose!’”

“You were a one of a kind, legend and kind and gentle soul. My condolences to his family, Billy and Frank and the entire ZZ Top organization,” wrote Joe Bonamassa. “So sad to hear about Dusty Hill,” added Jason Isbell. “An all-time great bass player, and a rock and roll institution. Breaks my heart.”

Tributes from John Fogerty, Lita Ford, Billy Corgan, David Coverdale, Gilby Clarke, Paul Young, Frank Turner, Mike Portnoy and many, many more can be found below.

Matt Owen
Matt Owen

Matt is a Trainee News Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.