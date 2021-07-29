Dusty Hill, 1949-2021: the guitar world pays tribute

Members of the music world have taken to social media to pay tribute to legendary ZZ Top bass-playing stalwart Dusty Hill, who passed away earlier this week in his sleep at the age of 72.

Hill’s ZZ Top bandmates Frank Beard and Billy Gibbons have lead tributes, writing on social media, “We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top’. You will be missed greatly, amigo.”

The pair were joined by rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, who commented, “Rest in peace Dusty Hill. My thoughts go out to Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard and all the ZZ Top fans around the world.”

“What an icon,” wrote Paul Stanley. “Always a gentleman from the days of us opening for them through the recent days of them opening for us. I don’t know what to say but, ‘Thank you,’ and ‘Rest however you damn well choose!’”

“You were a one of a kind, legend and kind and gentle soul. My condolences to his family, Billy and Frank and the entire ZZ Top organization,” wrote Joe Bonamassa. “So sad to hear about Dusty Hill,” added Jason Isbell. “An all-time great bass player, and a rock and roll institution. Breaks my heart.”

Tributes from John Fogerty, Lita Ford, Billy Corgan, David Coverdale, Gilby Clarke, Paul Young, Frank Turner, Mike Portnoy and many, many more can be found below.

Rest In Peace #DustyHill of @ZZTop. My thoughts go out to @BillyfGibbons and Frank Beard and all the #ZZTop fans around the world pic.twitter.com/FLu71RF62VJuly 28, 2021 See more

Ahhhh man, I love Dusty Hill. A true rocker. What a straight jammer https://t.co/k6L53JlhW6July 28, 2021 See more

Rest In Peace Dusty. You were a one of a kind, legend and kind and gentle soul. My condolences to his family, Billy and Frank and the entire ZZ Top organization. pic.twitter.com/GPbrD4ohoUJuly 28, 2021 See more

We are devastated to hear about Dusty’s passing. We were so blessed to share the stage with the great Dusty and ZZ Top many times, and if that wasn’t Rock and Roll heaven, I don’t know what is. The show we did together just last week would be his last. So heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/oKKslJ2U9MJuly 28, 2021 See more

GOD BLESS DUSTY HILL • 1949 - 2O21 • tBLSt SDMF @ZZTop pic.twitter.com/UNhQJQKBanJuly 29, 2021 See more

Tough week in music. Damn. #dustyhill #zztop#ripdustyhillhttps://t.co/gRKydbqTUw pic.twitter.com/XFODBiQ9sSJuly 28, 2021 See more

WOW! Dusty Hill. What an icon. @ZZTop ’s bassist forever. So unique. Always a gentleman from the days of us opening for them through the recent days of them opening for us. I don’t know what to say but “Thank you” and “Rest however you damn well choose!” https://t.co/tHfjLy1xbjJuly 28, 2021 See more

So sad to hear about Dusty Hill. An all-time great bass player, and a rock and roll institution. Breaks my heart. @ZZTopJuly 28, 2021 See more

RIP Dusty Hill Deepest sympathy to the ZZ Top family. “Great artists never die”! pic.twitter.com/qkJEwaB5wHJuly 28, 2021 See more

ZZ Top Bassist Dusty Hill Dead at 72 - Rolling Stone..RIP buddy!! I’m far beyond words right now.. https://t.co/Yr5za5ocQLJuly 28, 2021 See more

RIP Dusty Hill pic.twitter.com/L0NNclWW0GJuly 28, 2021 See more

So Very Sad To Hear Dusty Has Passed…Beautiful Soul…🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/QkodF7jTKxJuly 28, 2021 See more

lost another legend today. Dusty Hill. we will always remember him as an the authentic Texan with a great sense of humor & ability to hold down the low end of @zztop with a growl. you will be missed RIP Dusty Hill https://t.co/V9RH0NJ4AmJuly 28, 2021 See more

So sad. Thank you for the music, Dusty. RIP Dusty Hill #dustyhill #ripdustyhill #zztop pic.twitter.com/hTrcHjfGn4July 28, 2021 See more

I 💓 Dusty Hill#DustyHill #ZZTopJuly 28, 2021 See more

It’s with heavy heart that I have to say goodbye to one member of That Lil’ Ol Band From Texas: RIP Dusty Hill from ZZ Top. I have loved this band since I was 14 & they are without doubt the coolest band on the planet! My condolences to his family, Frank & Rev. Billy G pic.twitter.com/mSTLZ7Id1yJuly 28, 2021 See more

God damnit, just heard the news about Dusty Hill. Sad week. One hell of a rhythm section up there now though.July 28, 2021 See more

pic.twitter.com/6YlgZdo9tRJuly 28, 2021 See more

Damn it’s been a BRUTAL month for musician deaths…Heaven just obtained the most eclectic band ever assembled 😔RIP Joey Jordison (Drums)RIP Dusty Hill (Bass)RIP Mike Howe (Vocals)RIP Jeff LaBar (Guitar)RIP Gary Corbett (Keys)RIP Robby Steinhardt (Violin)RIP Biz Markie pic.twitter.com/G1nD9SxPiQJuly 28, 2021 See more

Smoke a fat one for Dusty Hill. Tragic. 52 years a rocker. A real one. A LIFER. So much zztop in all 3 of our lives growing up we knew we had to stay a power trio and that’s no lie. @ZZTop forever. pic.twitter.com/WyCKPSZ1TZJuly 28, 2021 See more

R.I.P. Dusty Hill @ZZTop 🙌🏻🙏🏻🙌🏻July 28, 2021 See more

"And there's @ZZTop and you can't forget..."-Charlie Daniels 1974Saddened to hear about the passing of Dusty Hill. I met him in Knoxville in the 80s & he told how he made everyone in the bar he frequented be quiet when that line came on the jukebox. Rest in peace, Dusty.-CD, Jr.July 28, 2021 See more

Dusty Hill was the kind of musician that could be in a world famous band, & be satisfied with making it work. Like Rick Laird, who also passed on recently, nobody seeming to notice. Getting it done with humility is the opposite of the narcissism that fuels modern music culture.July 28, 2021 See more

RIP Dusty Hill | "You will be missed greatly, amigo." pic.twitter.com/bqAHS6dRKzJuly 28, 2021 See more