“Three of those were made. I had one. Ry Cooder had one. Edward Van Halen had one”: Dweezil Zappa on the high-tech custom model that EVH dubbed “The Super Pluto Guitar”

By Matt Parker
Contributions from
Jonathan Horsley
 published

The tale of a truly distinctive instrument that was custom-made for a trio of rock’s most innovative players in the 1980s

Eddie Van Halen, Ry Cooder and Dweezil Zappa
Eddie Van Halen, Ry Cooder and Dweezil Zappa (Image credit: Daniel Knighton / Scott Dudelson / Larry Hulst / Getty Images)

Dweezil Zappa may have just auctioned off a huge guitar gear haul, including a replica of the heavily modded Hot Rats Les Paul and his Madonna-clad True Blue Jackson.

However, as he tells Guitar World in a forthcoming interview, one model that he elected to hold on to was the instrument known as ‘the Ripley guitar’ in honor of its inventor, the musician, producer and gear-tinkerer Steve Ripley

Matt Parker
Matt Parker
Features Editor, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is Features Editor for GuitarWorld.com. Before that he spent 10 years as a freelance music journalist, interviewing artists for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk, which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.

With contributions from