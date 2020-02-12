Dylan Mattheisen transforms Bruce Springsteen’s Born To Run into a two-hand tapping, altered-tuning midwest emo masterpiece

Electric guitar-toting Tiny Moving Parts frontman Dylan Mattheisen last graced GuitarWorld.com with his hooky tapping techniques on a playthrough of monster single Medicine, but when he swung by the GW New York studio, he had something a little different in mind… a midwest emo version of Bruce Springsteen’s Born To Run.

This radical reinvention uses Mattheisen’s trademark tuning (D A E A C# E) and a capo on the 7th fret to wring a rich vocabulary of extended chords from his Fender ’72 Telecaster Thinline reissue - as well as employing a variety of techniques, including some slick hammer-ons and two-hand tapping.

Mattheisen goes on to detail his playing style, and how you can borrow a few of his tricks for your own playing.

For more info, pay a visit to Tiny Moving Parts.