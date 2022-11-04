EarthQuaker Devices and Sunn O))) debut V3 of their amp-stretching Life Pedal

EarthQuaker Devices has announced the third iteration of its Sunn O))) Life pedal – a signature distortion, octave and boost unit that has been devised and honed in close collaboration with the noise rock giants.

The new Life pedal is still based around a monstrous blend of Pro Co Rat-esque distortion and Shin-Ei-style Octave Fuzz, which is sent to a clean boost – a model designed to pile-drive gain into the band’s vintage amps, with colossal results.

As with the previous iterations, the Life Pedal offers a choice of clipping options, including Symmetrical Silicon, Asymmetrical Silicon & LED, and pure OpAmp Drive.

This time, the focus of the band and brand’s tweaks seems to be the octave section, which has been re-voiced to add more definition. However, EQD promises this is not at the cost of bottom end.

There’s also a new footswitch for the octave section – in addition to the preexisting octave blend dial – which employs the firm’s Flexi-Switch Technology, allowing momentary engagement of the circuit when held down.

(Image credit: EarthQuaker Devices)

“We set out to create something that was unique and had its own distinct character to it,” says Sunn O))) guitarist Greg Anderson. “The result combines different distortions and achieves different shades of saturation that we were actually doing in the studio. I’m extremely happy with this pedal. It’s an integral part of my tone and it holds an important place in my pedal chain.”

The band’s Stephen O’Malley is equally pleased. “Working on this new version has been a great continuity of this collaboration which feels so right, and sounds so right,” says O’Malley.

“It’s a really beautiful pedal and it’s also a beautiful art collaboration. I think we made something really interesting that people can enjoy to use for their own music, but also, it makes a lot of sense to release a piece of distortion as a release for our band. We’re really happy that this is a trilogy now.”

The EQD Sunn O))) Life pedal has a list price of $299. Head to EarthQuaker Devices (opens in new tab) for more information.