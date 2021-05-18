Ernie Ball Music Man and John Petrucci celebrate 20 years of partnership with new JP and Majesty anniversary models

Ernie Ball Music Man has unveiled new versions of John Petrucci's JP and Majesty signature guitars, celebrating its 20-year partnership with the Dream Theater guitarist.

Available in six- or seven-string configurations, the 20th Anniversary JP and 20th Anniversary Majesty each feature a Honduran mahogany body with Honey Butter Burst-finished flame maple top, ebony fingerboard, unique gold acrylic JP/shield inlays, black and gold hardware, and a laser-etched anniversary tremolo backplate.

The JP and Majesty both feature mahogany necks, with bolt-on and neck-through designs, respectively. Each guitar also comes with an autographed certificate of authenticity.

Additionally, EBMM and Petrucci have put together a 20th Anniversary mini documentary, which looks at the evolution of Trooch's signature guitar, and features footage dating back to the early-2000s, as well as interviews with Petrucci himself. You can watch that below:

“I can't believe it was 20 years ago that I first started talking to everybody at Ernie Ball Music Man,” Petrucci says in the documentary. “I do remember really clearly what was going on at that time. I just had all these, sort of, design ideas and things that I wanted to do.

“At the time, a dear friend of mine, Mark Snyder – who was my guitar tech had [said]: ‘If you want to play the greatest guitar ever, you've got to play a Music Man.”

“I can’t even express how proud I am of the success of my line of guitars with Ernie Ball Music Man, it blows my mind,” he continues. “I think the coolest thing about it is that we did it on our own terms. That commitment... from the first conversation I had with Sterling about creating guitars, that came from an authentic place.”

The 20th Anniversary JP is available now in six- and seven-string configurations for $3,799 and $3,999, respectively, while the 20th Anniversary Majesty retails for $3,899 and $4,099 in its respective six- and seven-string setups.

For more information, head over to Ernie Ball Music Man.