First full-length Eddie Van Halen biography, Eruption, announced

Faber has announced it will publish a new biography of Eddie Van Halen, titled Eruption, this September.

The book has been written by the author Paul Brannigan, a seasoned music journalist for the likes of Kerrang!, Rolling Stone, Mojo, alongside our sister titles Classic Rock and Metal Hammer.

Brannigan has form in rock bios, having previously penned This Is a Call: The Life and Times of Dave Grohl and co-authored Metallica histories Birth School Metallica Death and Into the Black.

The book aims to tell the full story of Van Halen’s remarkable life, from his birth in Amsterdam and subsequent move to California aged six, which planted him at the heart of '60s counterculture; to redefining the sound and possibilities of rock music with his eponymous group.

Brannigan reportedly also details the downsides, too, including the band fallouts, addiction and illness that sadly dogged Van Halen’s later years.

Eruption: The Eddie Van Halen Story by Paul Brannigan is published by Faber on September 23, 2021.