Eddie Vedder announces February 2022 US tour with backing band The Earthlings, featuring Andrew Watt, Josh Klinghoffer, Chris Chaney and Chad Smith

Eddie Vedder has announced an eight-date US tour in February 2022 in support of his upcoming solo album, Earthling, and will be joined by a star-studded backing band.

Aptly named the Earthlings, Vedder's band for the trek includes Ozzy Osbourne producer Andrew Watt on guitar, The Frames' Glen Hansard on guitar and vocals, Jane's Addiction's Chris Chaney on bass guitar, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, and ex-RHCP guitarist Josh Klinghoffer, who will also handle backing vocal and keyboard duties.

This won't be the first time Klinghoffer has performed with Eddie Vedder, as earlier this year, after officially joining Pearl Jam as a touring musician, the guitarist joined the band for their set at the Sea.Hear.Now festival in New Jersey's Asbury Park on September 18.

Kicking off February 3 at the Beacon Theater in New York, the tour will make stops Newark, NJ, Chicago, IL, and Los Angeles, CA, before wrapping up with back-to-back shows on February 21 and 22 at the Benaroya Hall in Seattle, WA.

Eddie Vedder's new album Earthling arrives February 11 via Seattle Surf/Republic Records. While the Pearl Jam leader released his first album Into the Wild – a collection of songs for the Sean Penn movie of the same name – in 2007, Earthling is his second solo album not linked to a film soundtrack, after 2011's Ukulele Songs.

Two singles have been released from the record, a beautiful acoustic ballad titled The Haves, and the more upbeat Long Way, which features Josh Klinghoffer and Chad Smith, as well as The Heartbreakers' Benmont Tench on the Hammond organ.

There will be no general sale of tickets for the Earthlings Tour, and public tickets will only be available through Ticketmaster Verified Fan Registration, which is open now through December 5.

Additionally, a separate ticket presale is already underway for members of Ten Club, Pearl Jam's fan club.

(Image credit: Eddie Vedder)

Last month, Eddie Vedder released a new project on Amazon Audible, entitled I Am Mine, which reflects on his life and achievements with Pearl Jam.

The audiobook sees Vedder recount the tragic events of June 30, 2000, when a crowd surge during Pearl Jam's set at the Roskilde Festival resulted in the deaths of nine fans.

“There was at least one person in the band, I remember, that thought maybe we should never play again,” he reflects.

“We all had to process something that we all went through as individuals, but also with the help of each other. Although I kind of disappeared into Europe – [I] had my own way of getting through it, which was taking Spanish guitar lessons from people who didn't speak English.

“That was just a way to focus and be around people that I couldn’t understand for the most part. And that way I was able to be around people, but since I didn’t really know what they were saying, it felt very peaceful and calm.”