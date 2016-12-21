The Eight Greatest Wah Guitar Moments Ever

No guitar effect is more quickly and easily recognizable than the wah pedal. The wah effect has given birth to many legendary guitar moments, whether it's infused into rhythm lines or used in blistering solos or classic riffs.

You’ll notice the guitarists whose solos are featured in the video below are true virtuosos who have managed to tame the wah pedal to produce some of the greatest moments in rock. If this doesn’t make you go out and try a wah pedal at your local guitar shop, nothing will.

Tyler Larson is the founder of the guitar-centric website Music is Win. His entertaining guitar-related content receives hundreds of thousands of video views on Facebook per month, and his online guitar courses tout more than 1,500 students with a cumulative 4.7 rating on Udemy. Get in touch with Tyler on Facebook, watch more of his guitar lessons and vlogs on YouTube, and follow him on Twitter and Instagram.