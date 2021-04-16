Emily Wolfe debuts first single from new album Outlier

Hot off the launch of her signature Epiphone Sheraton Stealth, Emily Wolfe has unveiled Something Better, the first single from upcoming second album, Outlier.

The track sees Wolfe defy genre pigeonholing, opening proceedings with a pumping synth that gives way to a huge guitar-driven pop chorus, while fiery octave-fuzz slides channel the Austin singer-songwriter’s blues-rock roots.

“I wrote this song at a difficult time in my life when I was working hard toward a future but wasn't sure if that future would ever come,” says Wolfe.

“But with the pandemic, it feels more like a universal song about wanting change and not knowing when things are going to be okay. I wanted to take my love of '80s and '90s music, and twist it with modern pop sounds. I wanted it to sound fresh, but familiar.”

Outlier was produced and co-written with Queens of the Stone Age’s Michael Shuman, and promises to showcase Wolfe’s songwriting diversity and guitar skills.

“Outlier is a different direction for me musically,” Wolfe says. “I wanted to try something new and different. I wanted to step outside of the blues-rock box and see what else could happen. This record is my attempt at crossing genres between classic ’70s rock, ’80s pop, ’90s grunge, and modern pop elements of today.

“I wanted to see how far I could push my boundaries musically, while still holding onto my integrity as a guitar player first and foremost. This album is a huge indicator of where I'm headed as an artist – my goal is to create well-crafted rock songs with polished pop production, but stay true to myself as a lover of guitar solos.”

Outlier is out on June 25 via Crows Feet Records, and available to presave/preorder now.