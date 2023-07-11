Enhance your practice regimen for less with up to 25% off Positive Grid amps for Prime Day

The Amazon Prime Day sales are finally here and we’re super excited to see there are some serious discounts on one of our favorite practice amps in the Positive Grid Spark 40 and Spark Mini. With up to 25% off over at Amazon, you can now get one of the world’s best practice tools for even less.

If you're looking for more deals then make sure to have a look at our Prime Day guitar deals page, where we've been collating all the best savings on the biggest music brands.

Positive Grid Spark & Travel Bag: $359 , now $269

The Positive Grid Spark with Travel Bag is the perfect way to get a take-anywhere practice amp . Currently down to just $269, you’ll save a generous $90 on the regular price in the Amazon Prime Day sale. It’s a brilliant choice for the guitarist on the go thanks to the water-resistant bag with plenty of pocket space for accessories.

Positive Grid Spark: Was $299 , now $239

Regularly topping ‘best of’ lists the Positive Grid Spark is a brilliant amp for songwriting and practicing at home. It’s the perfect option for players short on space who need a desktop or practice amp and is currently reduced to just $239 in the Amazon Prime Day sale, giving you a tasty saving of $60.

Positive Grid Spark Mini: $229 , $183

Small enough to fit into pretty much any home setup, with a sound that far exceeds its tiny dimensions, the Positive Grid Spark Mini is packed full of functionality and usable practice tools. If that isn’t enough to convince you, then how about snagging one for just $183 in the Amazon Prime Day sale? That’s $46 off the regular price!

We’ve been using the Spark Mini for the last year or so and it’s become a mainstay in our practice regimen. Whether we’re practicing licks on our lunch break or using it as a songwriting tool on the weekends it’s got great tone and usability at its heart. The quality of the sounds belies its small stature and the Smart Jam and Chord Finder practice tools are a powerful way to upgrade your playing both rhythmically and theoretically.

The Positive Grid Spark 40 has been regularly hailed as one of the best desktop amps ever made, thanks both to its compact size which allows it to sit in the home nicely, as well as its powerful voice that delivers quality guitar tones. There are loads of amplifier models built-in with Fender-style pristine cleans right through to the mid-heavy punch of an Orange-style tube amp . You also get loads of quality effects built into the amp too, with compressors, fuzz pedals , reverb, and delay pedals .

If you're unsure which one of the Positive Grid Spark amps to pick, check out our article on which Positive Grid Spark amp is right for you, where we dive deep into all the differences to tell you which is the best choice for your specific needs.

