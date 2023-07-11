Which Positive Grid Spark amp is right for you?

Unless you've been living under a rock you'll have heard of the Positive Grid Spark. This smart guitar combo was an industry disruptor, turning the practice amp market on its head upon release. Four years on from the Spark's initial run, the original 40-watt version is now joined by two smaller siblings that take what the pioneering Spark started and run with it into bold new areas.

With the choice of the Spark 40, Spark Mini and brand-new Spark GO, it's easy to get a little lost when deciding which is the right unit for you. Well, don't worry, Guitar World is here to help. I've been fortunate enough to put each and every variation of the visionary practice amp through its paces so feel qualified to help you decide which one you should spend your hard-earned cash on.

Below I will discuss the features you can expect from a Positive Grid amp, the main differences between each unit, as well as examine reasons why a certain model may be the best fit for your needs. So, without further ado, let's dive in.

Features

At the centre of each Positive Grid model is the Spark app, which grants you access to a plethora of amp models, effects, and learning aids. With 33 amplifiers and 43 effects ranging from utilities such as noise gates and EQ through to gut-punching overdrives, head-turning modulation and spacious delays and reverbs, there really isn't a sound these hi-tech combos can't do. Better still, you have access to 50,000 tones on the cloud, meaning you can share and download presets with other Spark users.

As well as copious tones and effects, the intelligent app also has a few practice aids built-in that are sure to change the way you think about learning songs and practicing the guitar. Chief among them is the insanely useful Auto-Chord feature, which, once fed a song from Spotify or YouTube, will instantly display the chord changes in real-time – and in case that isn't enough, you also gain the ability to slow down the tempo and loop sections that you are having difficulty navigating.

But wait, there's more. The innovative Smart Jam feature gives you access to a virtual band that will play along with you. Simply play in your riff or chords sequence and your digital bandmates will generate a backing track with dynamic bass and drum parts!

Since the app works via Bluetooth, these amps are actually very powerful Bluetooth speakers in their own right and ideal for streaming your favorite music at home. So, if you are looking for an amp that can also be your go-to device for listening to music as well as playing it, the Spark series is for you.

That brings me to the last of the shared features. Each Spark model is capable of becoming your main recording device for tracking your guitar parts at home. Each unit is equipped with a USB output, which, once plugged into a computer, transforms the amp into a recording interface.

Differences

While the Positive Grid amps do share a lot of the same features, each model does offer its own unique take on the Spark formula. The main differences between each of the units are power and portability.

For me, the Spark 40 offers up the fullest frequency response overall, with the low-end dropping off as you move through the range to the Mini and GO.

The original Spark delivers a generous 40 watts of power while the Spark Mini produces a more reserved 10 watts and the smallest of the bunch, the Spark GO, is a mere 5 watts.

As you'd expect, the cabinet size does affect the tone of each amp. For me, the Spark 40 offers up the fullest frequency response overall, with the low-end dropping off as you move through the range to the Mini and GO. This change in cabinet size also affects each amp's functionality as well, with the smaller of the units offering fewer physical controls.

While the Spark 40 had dials for the amp models, gain, bass, mid, treble, master, modulation, delay, reverb and the output volume, the Mini and GO simplify these down to the bare essentials - preset selector, guitar volume and music volume.

It could be argued each of the Spark amps is fairly portable, with even the largest of the models not being particularly heavy or cumbersome, weighing at only 5.2kg, but as the range has continued to develop over the last few years, we've seen portability play a large role in the design of the newer models. Both the Mini and GO are clearly aimed at musicians on the move, with them weighing in at 1.5kg and 346g respectively.

Which Spark should you buy?

In my opinion, each of these amplifiers sounds superb and excels in its chosen category, so choosing the best Spark amp for you really comes down to application.

If you're seeking a sturdy and brilliantly versatile practice amp – and it's going to live in one place – then I'd highly recommend you go for the original unit. For me, this amp is the most flexible, and it's nice not having to use the accompanying app for every slight tonal change you want to make. It's also worth noting that I believe this is the best-sounding model out of the entire range.

Perhaps you're struggling for space or you'd like to take your new practice buddy to guitar lessons or a friend's house. In that case, you'll most likely want to go for the Spark Mini. Despite its reduced footprint, the Mini still manages to retain a large portion of the bass frequencies – thanks in part to the passive radiator located on the underside of the unit – and therefore delivers the intense tone you've come to expect from Positive Grid. It is worth noting that due to the lack of physical dials you do need to use the app to make changes to your settings.

Lastly, we have the Spark GO. As the name suggests, this mini amp is specially designed for guitarists, um, on the go. It will come as no surprise that this model doesn't quite have the full-bodied tone of the other two. That said, what it lacks in bass response, it more than makes up for in portability.

When I say this amp is tiny, I mean it – it's not much bigger than your phone! This makes the Spark GO the ultimate desktop amp for the office, the perfect camping accessory and a must-have if you fancy rocking out in your hotel room.

