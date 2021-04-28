Epiphone expands range of semi-hollow guitars with updated UpTown Kat ES model

Epiphone has unveiled the latest addition to its ever-expanding lineup of semi-hollow electric guitars – the updated, oh-so metallic UpTown Kat ES.

Sporting a series of flashy colorways, including Topaz Gold Metallic, Ruby Red Metallic, Blue Sapphire Metallic and Emerald Green Metallic, the new-and-improved iteration is described as “the next generation of Epiphone’s classic Kat archtop”.

Build-wise, the UpTown Kat ES features a five-ply maple/poplar body with five-play black and white binding, a 24.72”-scale SlimTaper C-profile mahogany neck with one-ply white binding, and an ebony fretboard with 12” radius.

Other functional appointments include pearloid block inlays, Grover Rotomatic 18:1 tuning machines, Gold “Top Hat” knobs and gold hardware, as well as a LockTone tune-o-matic bridge, Trapeze tailpiece and a Graph Tech nut.

Image 1 of 4 Epiphone UpTown Kat ES in Sapphire Blue Metallic (Image credit: Epiphone) Image 2 of 4 Epiphone UpTown Kat ES in Ruby Red Metallic (Image credit: Epiphone) Image 3 of 4 Epiphone UpTown Kat ES in Emerald Green Metallic (Image credit: Epiphone) Image 4 of 4 Epiphone UpTown Kat ES in Topaz Gold Metallic (Image credit: Epiphone)

The most notable appointment comes in the form of a set of newly designed Epiphone ProBucker FB720 mini-humbuckers, which take inspiration from the guitar giant’s celebrated ProBucker humbucker in a bid to deliver warm sustains and bright, snappy sounds.

Putting the pickups under the microscope will reveal they are constructed with the same alloy used by Gibson at its Kalamazoo factory when the humbucker was first invented, which is said to result in a significant sonic performance and improved tonal response.

These are wired to a control layout composed from pickup-specific volume controls, master volume and tone controls, and a three-way toggle selector switch.

The Epiphone UpTown Kat ES is available now for $599.

Head over to Epiphone for more information.