“Players have been requesting a reissue of this model for decades”: Epiphone has brought back its quirky cult classic 1970s Grabber bass beloved by Gene Simmons, Krist Novoselic and Mike Dirnt

The double-cut four-string was a hit back in the 1970s, and finally makes a triumphant return in the form of a more affordable Inspired by Gibson Epiphone reissue

Epiphone Grabber
(Image credit: Epiphone)

Epiphone has revived the Grabber – a cult classic bass guitar once favored by the likes of Gene Simmons, Mike Dirnt, Krist Novoselic and more.

While many Epi basses (and Gibsons, for that matter) take aesthetic inspiration from their electric guitar counterparts, this curiously contoured double-cut four-string is one of those exceptions to the rule.

Image 1 of 2
Epiphone Grabber
(Image credit: Epiphone)

