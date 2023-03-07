There’s a Pelham Blue version of Jared James Nichols’ single-pickup Epiphone Les Paul Custom on the way, and boy does it look purdy

Epiphone is readying a Pelham Blue version of Jared James Nichols’ single-pickup ‘Old Glory’ Les Paul Custom, if a recent Instagram clip from the blues power advocate is anything to go by.

“Putting the prototype of my upcoming NEW @epiphone Signature Model in Pelham Blue thru its paces!” Nichols says on a post accompanying the video.

From the looks of it, the signature guitar remains faithful to its original stripped-down spec, with a single P-90 pickup, controlled via sole volume and tone knobs, and strung up with a wraparound "Lightning" bar tailpiece. The combination of that Pelham Blue finish and cream binding really makes that thing gleam.

But wait, there’s more: the guitar also marks the debut of Nichols’ new Seymour Duncan JJN signature P-90 pickup. There will be more info on that soon, apparently.

In the video itself, Nichols debuts the fresh axe with some of his trademark techniques – and we’re not just talking about his signature stank face.

In between the pentatonic flurries, Nichols unleashes some absolutely wild bends – fretboard groaners as wide as the Grand Canyon, behind-the-nut shimmers and wince-inducing neck tweaks. All of which confirm the Pelham Blue Old Glory is built for some serious abuse.

It’s safe to assume the ’50s neck profile and Graph Tech NuBone nut will return on the new model, which has previously appeared in Black Aged Gloss and Double Gold Aged finishes. This Pelham Blue version might just be the pick of the litter, though.

We can expect to see it on stage this year, with JJN promising to take it “out into the wild this fall”. In the meantime, Nichols will be supporting The Winery Dogs on their European tour in June – full dates are over on his website (opens in new tab).

Back in January, Nichols teamed up with Richie Faulkner, Zach Myers and Marty Schwartz for an awe-inspiring cover of Lynyrd Skynyrd classic Free Bird.