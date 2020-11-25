Epiphone launches new takes on its classic '60s hollowbodies, the Casino and Riviera

Epiphone is currently in the midst of a spate of new releases, from reimagined versions of '50s solidbody classics, the Coronet, Wilshire and Crestwood, to 'Inspired by Gibson' ES models and J-45, Hummingbird and J-200 acoustics.

For its next announcement, the company has unveiled modern takes on two '60s hollowbody classics, the Riviera and Casino.

Epiphone Riviera 2020

Image 1 of 2 Epiphone Riviera in Royal Tan (Image credit: Epiphone) Image 2 of 2 Epiphone Riviera in Sparkling Burgundy (Image credit: Epiphone)

Available in two color options – Royal Tan or Sparkling Burgundy – the Epiphone Riviera 2020 features a layered maple body, mahogany neck and 22-fret Indian laurel fingerboard.

In terms of electronics, the guitar is fitted with two Epiphone PRO Mini Humbuckers, which can be controlled via two sets of volume and tone controls and a three-way selector switch.

Perhaps the Riviera's most distinctive hardware feature is its Frequensator tailpiece, the design of which dates back to the '40s.

Epiphone Casino 2020

Image 1 of 3 Epiphone Casino in Worn Olive Drab (Image credit: Epiphone) Image 2 of 3 Epiphone Casino in Worn Ebony (Image credit: Epiphone) Image 3 of 3 Epiphone Casino in Worn Blue Denim (Image credit: Epiphone)

The Epiphone Casino has long been a mainstay of rock 'n' roll, and has been wielded by the likes of Howlin' Wolf, Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones, and John Lennon, Paul McCartney and George Harrison of The Beatles. As such, the new take remains fairly similar to the classic '60s design.

This fresh Epiphone Casino boasts a layered maple body, a '60s C-profile mahogany neck and Dogear P-90 pickups, and is available in three color options: Worn Olive Drab, Worn Ebony and Worn Blue Denim.

Other features include Trapezoid fingerboard inlays, a Graph Tech NuBone nut and 22-fret Indian laurel fingerboard.

The 2020 versions of the Riviera and Casino are available now for $649 and $449, respectively. For more information, head to Epiphone.