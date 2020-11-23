Epiphone unveils 'Inspired by Gibson' J-45, Hummingbird and J-200 acoustic guitars

Epiphone's frequency of product announcements as of late has been impressive, to say the least. Last week, the guitar giant unveiled the 'Inspired by Gibson' ES-335 and ES-339 – which captured the essence of Gibson's classic semi-hollows, as well as new versions of its Coronet, Wilshire and Crestwood electric guitars.

And now, the company has once again plunged into the acoustic guitar market, adding J-45, Hummingbird and J-200 models to its 'Inspired by Gibson' lineup.

J-45

(Image credit: Gibson)

The J-45 boasts an all-solid construction of an Aged Vintage Sunburst-finished Sitka spruce top and mahogany back and sides, a rounded C mahogany neck and a 20-fret Indian laurel fingerboard. It's also available as an Extended Cutaway model for players who desire greater access to the upper registers of the fretboard.

Electronics-wise, the J-45 sports a Fishman Sonicore undersaddle pickup and Fishman Presys II preamp with volume and tone controls.

Hummingbird

(Image credit: Gibson)

Available as either a six- or 12-string, the 'Inspired by Gibson' Hummingbird features a sitka spruce top, mahogany back and sides, mahogany C-shaped neck and Indian laurel fingerboard.

Its aesthetic appointments remain true to its Gibson namesake, and include split parallelogram inlays, a Kalamazoo style headstock, and the classic floral pickguard inlay.

Under the hood, the Hummingbird features a Fishman electronics system – a Sonicore under-saddle pickup and a Sonitone preamp.

It comes in two finishes, too – Aged Cherry Sunburst Gloss and Aged Natural Antique Gloss.

J-200

(Image credit: Gibson)

The J-200 sports a Super Jumbo solid figured maple body, solid sitka spruce top and a two-piece maple neck with a mahogany center strip. Its Indian laurel fingerboard dons Graduated Crown mother-of-pearl inlays, and it features the same Moustache bridge as the Gibson cowboy classic.

Other visual touches include Graduated Crown mother-of-pearl inlays adorning its Indian laurel fingerboard, a Gibson J-200-style Moustache bridge and a patterned scratchplate.

This one's available in either Aged Vintage Sunburst Gloss or Aged Antique Natural Gloss.

Pricing

The Epiphone 'Inspired by Gibson' J-45, Hummingbird and J-200 are all available now. Price-wise, the standard J-45 has a tag of $699, while the Extended Cutaway version goes for $749. The Hummingbird six- and 12-string retail at $799 and $849, respectively, and the J-200 is priced at $899.

For more information, head to Epiphone.