Epiphone teams up with Dethklok's Brendon Small for the Gibson BurstBucker-loaded GhostHorse Explorer

Following the announcement of its new made-in-USA Casino model yesterday, Epiphone has added a fresh signature guitar to its lineup, the Brendon Small GhostHorse Explorer.

Designed in partnership with Brendon Small – the mastermind behind the animated Adult Swim series Metalocalypse and its fictional melodic death-metal band Dethklok – the new electric guitar features a modified Explorer body with a deeper cutaway – and boasts a mahogany build with a figured maple veneer.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Epiphone) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Epiphone)

The model also sports a mahogany neck with a SlimTaper profile, 24-fret ebony fingerboard with a white binding and dot inlays – with an Icarus Spaceship at the 12th fret – and a pair of coil-splittable Gibson USA BurstBucker pickups, controlled via two push-pull master volume knobs and a three-way selector switch.

Other features include Grover Mini Rotomatic® 18:1 tuners, Floyd Rose FRT-1000 bridge and tremolo system, contoured heel joint, nickel hardware, an Icarus Spaceship medallion on the back of the headstock – the same as that found on the 12th fret – and a Galaktikon Burst finish.

“I am so excited to finally put out the GhostHorse,” Brendon Small says. “It’s my most played guitar and so very expressive. It’s just nice having another Horse in the family.”

The Brendon Small GhostHorse Explorer is available now for $799. It follows two previous collaboration models between Small and Epiphone, the Thunderhorse Explorer and the Snow Falcon Flying V.

