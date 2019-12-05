Epiphone's new Tommy Thayer Electric Blue Les Paul looks hotter than hell

Epiphone has announced the Tommy Thayer Electric Blue Les Paul Outfit, the fourth signature electric guitar from the KISS guitarist.

The new limited-edition model boasts a very KISS-worthy Electric Blue finish from custom paint designer John Douglas, as well as a mirrored pickguard.

More traditional features include a mahogany body and maple cap, a mahogany neck with a Sixties SlimTaper profile and a 22-fret Indian Laurel fingerboard with standard Les Paul trapezoid inlays.

There’s also a Graph Tech nut, Grover Rotomatic tuners and a Lock Tone ABR bridge and stop bar tailpiece.

(Image credit: courtesy of Epiphone)

Pickups are a covered Seymour Duncan JB humbucker in the neck position and an open-coil JB with blue bobbins at the bridge. Volume and tone controls come with custom Blue Top Hat knobs with metal pointers.

Other Tommy touches include a truss rod cover engraved with the guitarist’s name, and a 'SpaceMan' logo and reproduction of Thayer’s signature in silver on the back of the headstock.

Said Thayer about the guitar. “My goal is to always create something that looks and plays really well on the KISS stage. It’s gotta have some bling and have a certain look and an aesthetic that really stands out. And that’s certainly what we’ve achieved with this new Electric Blue Les Paul.”

(Image credit: courtesy of Epiphone)

For more information, head to Epiphone.