Ernie Ball Launches Slash: Live in London VIP Experience Contest

Ernie Ball has announced the Slash: Live in London VIP Experience contest, where one winner will receive a trip for two to see Slash with Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators live in London.

The grand prize winner will also receive a Slash meet-and-greet, a rig rundown with Slash's guitar tech, an Ernie Ball Prize Pack, a Marshall 2525C Jubilee series combo amp, a Dunlop Limited-Edition Slash Pedal Box Set with Certificate of Authenticity signed by Slash, and a set of Seymour Duncan Slash Signature pickups signed by Seymour.

Five additional winners will receive an Ernie Ball Prize Pack, a Dunlop Slash Octave Fuzz, a Marshall CODE 25 amplifier, and a set of Seymour Duncan Slash Signature pickups (unsigned).

To enter, buy any of Ernie Ball’s most popular strings at Guitar Center from September 6 to October 31, 2018. Open packs to find unique Guitar Center codes printed on the inside front of the foil wrapper, and enter the code at ernieball.com/slash for your chance to win.

For complete details, visit ernieball.com/slash.