Ernie Ball Music Man announces super-limited-edition Cliff Williams Icon Series StingRay bass

Ernie Ball Music Man has announced the Icon Series Cliff Williams StingRay bass guitar, honoring the longstanding AC/DC bass player.

Built to the exact specifications of Williams' prized 1979 StingRay, the new model features a three-piece poplar body with a Nitro Faded Back in Burst finish, and a maple neck with a nitrocellulose lacquer, emulating the period-correct finishing technique. Attention to detail goes as far as replicated wear and tear.

It also boasts a 21-fret maple fingerboard with a natural-aged light yellow finish and 5/16" dot inlays.

(Image credit: Ernie Ball)

The humbucking pickup on Williams' 1979 StingRay has been faithfully recreated, as well, including eight elongated Alnico 5 magnets wound with a single poly-nylon wire. Controls include a custom two-band active preamp, and volume, treble and bass controls.

Other features include an adjustable bullet-style truss rod, a strings-thru body bridge, an original '70s three-bolt neckplate with microtilt adjustment and a classic original Music Man logo on the headstock.

With the release of the Aussie rock titans' new album Power Up, AC/DC-mania is in full swing – and with the Icon Series Cliff Williams StringRay, EBMM have joined the party.

To secure one of these beauties and channel the legendary AC/DC bassist, you'll need the princely sum of $7,000. They're pretty limited, too, with only 26 available worldwide. For more information, head to Ernie Ball Music Man.