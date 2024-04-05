“Start building your dream bass”: Ernie Ball Music Man launches The Custom Design Experience – allowing players to customize every single spec of its StingRay Special bass

By Phil Weller
published

4 and 5-strings, changeable pickup configurations, neck profiles and 30 finish options. Could customizable electrics be next?

(Image credit: Ernie Ball)

Ernie Ball Music Man has launched The Custom Design Experience, giving players their first taste of made-to-order Music Man custom shop builds. 

Described by the firm as an “online custom instrument configurator”, it allows users to personalize their build from a host of spec and aesthetic options, with a 3D model of the build updating with every click.   

